When MacGyver First Met Jack: Watch the Brawl That Preceded the Bromance

It was “the bomb wonder kid” (sic) versus the “loud-mouthed knuckle-dragger” when Angus MacGyver first met Jack Dalton, as seen in this intense, then amusing, sneak peek from tonight’s episode.

In “Mac + Jack” (CBS, 8/7c), the titular twosome find themselves trapped inside Mac’s house, which his nemesis, The Ghost, has rigged with explosives. While Mac attempts to use a karaoke mic and an audio transformer to alert the rest of the team to a much larger threat, through flashbacks we watch the boys’ first meeting unfold.

Press play above to watch Mac and Jack slug it out (as well as trade verbal taunts), before the fast enemies learn that they are fated — or at least forced — to become inseparable allies.

