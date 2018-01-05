TVLine Items: GLOW Casts Sopranos Vet, Ed Westwick Role Recast and More

Annabella Sciorra (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Sopranos) has that GLOW.

The actress will recur during Season 2 of the Netflix dramedy as Rosalie Biagi, the mother of the youngest GLOW girl, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series does not yet have a return date.

* Ed Westwick’s role in the BBC One limited drama Ordeal by Innocence has been recast with British actor Christian Cooke (The Art of More, Witches of East End). The broadcaster had previously announced that it would not air the Agatha Christie adaptation following sexual assault allegations against Westwick, whose scenes will now be reshot.

* Claws has promoted Jimmy Jean-Louis to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline. The actor recurred during the first season as Dr. Gregory Ruval, the love interest of Niecy Nash’s character.

* Outlander has tapped UK actor Colin McFarlane (Doctor Who, Torchwood) to play Ulysses, the butler of the River Run plantation in North Carolina, EW.com reports.

* Jack Reynor (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Sing Street) will star in CBS All Access’ upcoming drama series Strange Angel as Jack Parsons, a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley.