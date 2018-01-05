FX Boss Offers Updates on Fargo Season 4, Better Things Sans Louis C.K., Horror Story Season 8 and More

FX has informally, unofficially renewed Fargo for a fourth season.

At the cabler’s portion of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Friday, CEO John Landgraf revealed that a fourth edition of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed anthology is in development. The series, which wrapped its third season last year, had been on hold pending Hawley’s interest/availability.

“Noah, who’s become quite a busy bee, not only with Legion [but with novels and features, too] has told us that he has an idea, which excites me enormously, for a fourth cycle,” Landgraf told reporters. “The plan is to have that ready for 2019.”

Other highlights from Landgraf’s presser:

* FX completed its investigation into Louis C.K.’s behavior during his tenure at the network and, per Landgraf, “We didn’t find any issues or complaints of any kind during the eight years we worked together.” Nonetheless, the comedian’s relationship with FX is over. Speaking of which…

* While acknowledging that C.K. played a major creative role during Better Things’ first two seasons, Landgraf expressed “extraordinary confidence” in series co-creator and star Pamela Adlon’s ability to fly solo (or with a new writing partner) in Season 3. “It’s Pamela’s show,” he maintained. “These are her stories. This is her life. Louis was her co-writer. She’s going to have to write them all herself or find another co-writer. I’m optimistic and confident that the third season will be great.”

* Landgraf offered no details regarding American Horror Story Season 8. “You’ll have to ask Ryan Murphy,” he said.

* Regarding a certain monstrous merger-in-the-making, the exec noted that his potential new bosses at Disney have “been a very good steward of brands that it’s bought,” citing Pixar and Marvel as examples. “The [fact that] the FX and Disney brands are so different from each other is a good thing,” he added. “We bring something distinctive and unique into their world.”