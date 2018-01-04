S.W.A.T. Sneak Peek: Sidelined for Misconduct, Hondo Loops In the Team

The S.W.A.T. team must forge on without their leader when Hondo finds himself riding the proverbial pine, as seen in this sneak peek from tonight’s episode (CBS, 10/9c).

In the episode “Blindspots,” a misconduct complaint filed against Hondo (played by Shemar Moore) gets him taken off active duty, leaving Deacon (Jay Harrington) to step up and lead the team in finding a robbery crew that is hitting marijuana dispensaries.

But first, in the exclusive clip above, Hondo’s crew is about to chase a lead when they first get word that their team leader has been benched. What does Hondo have to say abut the sitch, and his marching orders for Deacon, Street et al in his absence? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in the episode, when Tan notices a similarity between the current robberies and a case from his time with Hollywood LAPD, he asks for help from an informant with whom he has a “complicated” history.

Want more scoop on SWAT, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.