The Orville Season 2 Will Be Bigger, But Probably Premiere Later

The Orville‘s Season 2 mission will last a bit longer than its first… but it might not be ready in time for the Fall 2018 TV season.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena — where his Family Guy had just delivered a presentation — Orville creator and captain Seth McFarlane said that Season 2 of Fox’s outer-space dramedy would be “at least 14” episodes, compared to the freshman run’s 12 (which itself was whittled down from an initial 13).

“I’d rather do fewer episodes and have them be better content-wise than do [the increasingly less-typical] 22 and have them be filler,” TVGuide.com quotes the exec producer as saying.

MacFarlane also indicated that The Orville won’t come out of dry dock for its sophomore run in time for fall, but instead premiere later in the 2018-19 TV season. “No, there’s too much to do,” he said, alluding to either his workload as one of the busiest men in the business and/or the pre- and post-production demanded by the effects-heavy series.

Averaging a 1.0 demo rating this fall, The Orville tied Lethal Weapon and the freshly-renewed The Gifted as Fox’s third-highest rated drama (behind Empire and Star), and also stands as this TV season’s No. 3-rated freshman drama (behind ABC’s The Good Doctor and CBS’ SEAL Team).

Renewed on Nov. 2 after seven airings, The Orville was the fall’s first new series to get a Season 2 order.