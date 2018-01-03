The Resident: Czuchry vs. Greenwood — Is This TV's Next Great Rivalry?

A good doctor he is most definitely not.

Fox’s new medical drama The Resident wastes no time establishing Bruce Greenwood’s MD as the Big Bad of the bunch. And as this exclusive clip from the Jan. 21 premiere appears to foreshadow, Matt Czuchry‘s hotshot doc will (probably) be the one to bring him down.

Quick refresher: Good Wife grad Czuchry stars as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, a brash, cocky and brilliant third-year resident who takes an unconventional approach to treating patients. Greenwood, meanwhile, plays Dr. Solomon Bell, Chastain Memorial’s Chief of Surgery, who uses power, fear and intimidation to cover up his mistakes. His latest deadly gaffe proves to be the final straw for Czuchry’s Conrad, triggering the tense confrontation in the above sneak peek.

The Resident ensemble also boasts TV vets Emily VanCamp (Revenge), Merrin Dungey (Alias) and Melina Kanakaredes (CSI: NY). The series will bow on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c immediately following the network’s coverage of the NFC Championship game, before settling into its regular time slot the following night, Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 pm.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Will you be checking out The Resident later this month?