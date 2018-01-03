TVLine Items: Octavia Spencer's Apple Series, CNN's NYE Ratings and More

Apple isn’t sleeping on its upcoming foray into scripted TV: The tech giant is developing the thriller drama Are You Sleeping, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) and produced by Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine shingle, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) and based on a novel by Kathleen Barber — explores America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Serial podcast creator Sarah Koenig will serve as a consultant on the potential series.

Spencer’s previous TV credits include Mom, Red Band Society and Raising the Bar.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve team-up with Andy Cohen drew 3.28 million total viewers for CNN, improving on Cooper’s most recent pairing with Kathy Griffin (3.04 mil).

* IFC has released a trailer for Portlandia‘s eighth and final season, premiering Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10/9c:

* Mira Sorvino (Falling Skies) will guest-star during Modern Family‘s Jan. 17 episode as a woman who runs a Goop-esque lifestyle brand called NERP, where Haley is trying to get a job, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The syndicated daytime talk show The Real has been renewed through 2020, Deadline reports.

* Olivia Munn will host the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, airing Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8 pm on The CW, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Disjointed Part 2, streaming Friday, Jan. 12: