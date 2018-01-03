Kimmel Calls Trump a 'Maniac' for Boasting About 'Bigger' Nuclear Button

Jimmy Kimmel was the only late-night host who taped late enough on Tuesday to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s most recent social media controversy.

Earlier that evening, the president once again tweeted about Kim Jong Un, taunting the leader of North Korea about his nuclear weapon capabilities:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“Happy New Year, everybody!” Kimmel said to his audience. “We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”

Kimmel then moved on to what he was ready to declare Trump’s “tweet of the year” as of Jan. 2, in which the president took credit for commercial aviation safety in 2017.

“Great job,” he deadpanned. “Not since Harrison Ford was president have we felt so protected on a plane.”

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

