Big Bang Theory: Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs to Fight Over Raj

Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs are getting pulled into the dumpster fire that is Raj’s personal life.

The Big Bang Theory has tapped the respective Justified and 2 Broke Girls alums to guest star in a January episode centered on Kunal Nayyar’s lovelorn alter ego. TV Shows That Ended in 2017 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Per CBS, Behrs will play Nell, a recently separated school teacher who becomes involved with Raj. Goggins, meanwhile, will portray Nell’s intense husband who tracks Raj down and confronts him.

The gig brings Behrs back into the CBS sitcom fold for the first time since the surprise cancellation of 2 Broke Girls last May. Goggins is coming off of a two-season stint on HBO’s Vice Principals.

The Big Bang Theory resumes its current 11th season this Thursday (8/7c, CBS). The episode featuring Goggins and Behrs is scheduled to air on Jan. 18.