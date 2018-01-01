Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

She’s Gotta Have It has proved simply irresistible for Netflix: the streaming service has renewed the Spike Lee joint for a second season.

Lee made the big announcement in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day. Series star DeWanda Wise quickly followed up with a post of her own:

The well-received adaptation of Lee’s debut film stars Wise as Nola Darling (originally played by Tracy Camilla Johns), a Brooklyn-based artist struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers: cultured model Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), protective investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and “Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead” Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos, in the role played by Lee himself 31 years ago). The 10-episode first season dropped on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It?