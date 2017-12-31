Saturday Night Live: The 10 Best Sketches of Season 43 (So Far)

With Saturday Night Live in the midst of its annual holiday hiatus, we’re pausing to revisit the good, the bad and the downright awful skits that played a hand in shaping Season 43’s first nine episodes.

Having already revisited the 10 worst sketches, we now turn our attention to the very best of what the late-night sketch comedy series had to offer. Our list features appearances by guest hosts Gal Gadot and Chance the Rapper, as well as an IT parody, a sexual harassment anthem and a Democratic party takedown.

Peruse the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then tell us in the comments if you agree or disagree with our picks for best sketches of the fall.