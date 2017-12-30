Nashville: The Country-Music Drama's 32 Best Performances So Far

Hard to believe, but the last verse in the ballad of Nashville is about to begin.

The CMT country-music drama kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday, Jan. 4 (9/8c). As you prepare to stay goodbye to Deacon & Co., we thought you might like a little walk down musical memory lane. So we’ve selected our favorite performances from the song-filled series so far.

Our collection takes into consideration all five seasons (but not the On the Record specials) of the series. And because we’ve interpreted “performance” very loosely, there are moments both large (think Deacon’s solo Opry debut) and small (like Avery and Juliette’s birthroom lullaby) in the mix.

Click through the gallery above — or click here to visit it directly — then hit the comments: Did your favorite Music City moments make the cut?