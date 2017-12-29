White Famous Cancelled After 1 Season

White Famous has had its last laugh.

Nearly three weeks after the Showtime comedy wrapped its freshman run, sources tell THR.com that there will be no Season 2.

White Famous starred Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah as Floyd Mooney, a talented, young African-American comedian whose star was rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

Jamie Foxx exec-produced the series (as well as guest-starred), while the cast also included Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Jacob Ming-Trent (Feed the Beast) and Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us‘ adolescent Randall).

RELATEDSMILF Renewed for Season 2

Premiering in mid-October, White Famous averaged 260,000 weekly Live+Same Day viewers, an audience that reportedly swelled to 1.8 million with streaming, DVR playback and what not.