Winter TV Preview: Black Lightning, Rise, Versace, Good Girls and 11 Other New Shows to Get Excited About

A year ago, we pointed you in the direction of a strange burg called Riverdale, whispered about some Big Little Lies and X-alted Legion. So, what’s looking good to heat up your TV this winter? The Best New TV Shows of Winter 2018 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The TVLine staff has sifted through a stack of screeners to single out the most promising wintertime premieres (through March 19), featuring heroes both super (Black Lightning will strike your fancy) and surprising (the Good Girls are kinda great), while also offering a ton of trippiness (we’re looking at you, Altered Carbon, Electric Dreams and Counterpart).

Not everyone gets a trophy, of course. Living Biblically, 9-1-1 and Life Sentence were among the also-rans that elicited reactions ranging from “meh” to “woof.”

Review the attached slideshow (click here for direct access) to meet your potential new obsessions and then tell us in Comments what you’re excited for.