Rose Marie, The Dick Van Dyke Show Star, Dead at 94

Dick Van Dyke Show funny lady Rose Marie died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 94.

Born Rose Marie Mazetta, the former child performer and vaudevillist at age 38 joined The Dick Van Dyke Show as sassy comedy writer Sally Rogers, a role she played for five seasons, earning three Emmy nominations along the way. Rose Marie then moved on to The Doris Day Show, playing Doris Martin’s friend Myrna.

From there, Rose Marie guested on such series as Adam-12, S.W.A.T., The Love Boat and Murphy Brown, before playing team owner Mitzi Balzer on the 1994 Fox sitcom Hardball. In more recent years, she guested on early-’00s episodes of The Hughleys and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, and did voice work for The Garfield Show.

Rose Marie is also regarded as the only original member of the game show Hollywood Squares to have worked on all of its reincarnations.

The actress is survived by a daughter and son-in-law.