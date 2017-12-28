Cancellation Jitters: 11 Shows in Danger

‘Tis the season to be deathly afraid that your favorite show is about to get axed.
Or, rather, might get axed.
With 2017 drawing to a close, it’s time to assess which shows are entering the new year with big fat targets on their backs.
And in the spirit of inclusiveness — it is the holiday season after all — we welcomed a cable series into our typically broadcast-centric Death Watch roundup.
Scroll through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to view the 11 programs we fear are within the Grim Reaper’s reach. Then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Which of the featured shows are you most worried about?