Cancellation Jitters: 11 Shows in Danger

‘Tis the season to be deathly afraid that your favorite show is about to get axed.

Or, rather, might get axed.

With 2017 drawing to a close, it’s time to assess which shows are entering the new year with big fat targets on their backs. 11 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

And in the spirit of inclusiveness — it is the holiday season after all — we welcomed a cable series into our typically broadcast-centric Death Watch roundup.

Scroll through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to view the 11 programs we fear are within the Grim Reaper’s reach. Then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Which of the featured shows are you most worried about?