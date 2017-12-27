The Royals Season 4: First Trailer Pits Queen Helena Against King Robert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be dominating headlines these days, but E! is here to remind us that they’re not the only Royals worth keeping an eye on.

The network on Tuesday night released a first look at Season 4 of The Royals, premiering sometime in 2018, and it’s even more ludicrous than fans could have hoped (complete with a ‘You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation’ freeze-frame).

When the show’s third season wrapped in Feb. 2017 — yes, it really has been that long — Robert was formally crowned the new King of England, and from the looks of things, his will be a reign of terror. At least as far as family dinners are concerned.

Also worth noting from E!’s (too-brief) sneak peek: Jasper and Eleanor still appear to be by each other’s side, Liam is still busy scheming (with Cyrus?), and Grand Duchess Alexandra (aka Joan Collins) is still making unwelcome visits to the palace.

Hit PLAY on the Season 4 sneak peek below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.