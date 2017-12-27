grown-ish Sneak Peek: Zoey Johnson Is a 'Fish Out of Water' in Freeform's black-ish Spinoff — 2018 FIRST LOOK

black-ish‘s Zoey Johnson is finally out of her parents’ house — and in way over her head.

TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Freeform’s grown-ish, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8/7c), preparing viewers for the upcoming spinoff, which sends Zoey off to California University.

“On black-ish, she was the cool kid at school,” series creator Kenya Barris says of Yara Shahidi‘s character. “She was the pretty girl, she was the popular girl — she’s a fish out of water here. The title is a play on [the idea that] you’re supposed to be an adult, but you’re still definitely a kid.”

Adds Francia Raisa (who plays Zoey’s roommate), “This show is a lot about firsts — first relationships, first alcoholic experiences. I love that there’s so much humor in the first errors in life.” And there will be plenty.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you watch grown-ish?