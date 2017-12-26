Knightfall Sneak Peek Asks: Is the Holy Grail Meant to Be Possessed by Man?

In the wake of a Saracen’s brutal murder, two Templars from History’s Knightfall give due consideration to the warning that the Holy Grail is fated not only to be elusive, but will “destroy us all” in the quest for it.

In the above sneak peek from Episode 4 of the freshman drama — airing Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10/9c and titled “He Who Discovers His Own Self, Discovers God” — tensions are high in the wake of the aforementioned slitting of throat. Kneeling before the cross to reflect, Gawain (played by Pádraic Delaney) questions fellow Knight Templar Tancrede (Simon Merrells) about the Saracen’s death and how it presents the latest obstacle in their quest for the Grail.

Tancrede, in response, offers his own observation about the Grail’s powers and whether they are intended to fall into any man’s hands. Press play above to hear what he has to say, followed by Gawain’s retort.

As the episode unfolds, Gawain conducts a murder investigation. Elsewhere, a pagan helps Landry search his past and Princess Isabella is betrayed.