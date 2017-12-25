TVLine Readers' 2018 Wish List for the Arrowverse, Grey's, The 100, Younger, NCIS, Horror Story, The Gifted and More

You, our dear TVLine readers, seem to have babies on the brain.

We asked you to share your small-screen wish lists for 2018, and they included pregnancies for couples on Grey’s Anatomy and Arrow. The rest of the DCTV universe was also well-represented, with hopes for a Supergirl return and a permanent Legends recruit.

Plus, you flooded our inbox to express your desire for a Shameless encore, a 100 ‘shipper moment and a Once Upon a Time family reunion. But that’s not all! Criminal Minds, Jane the Virgin and Chicago P.D. romances also sat atop your TV wish lists.

Then there were the unexpected requests for a longer Younger (yes, please), a Glee special and a cult fave ABC Family series’ revival.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here) to see the TV wishes we've highlighted