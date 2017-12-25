Criminal Minds: [Spoiler] Is Shot, Then Gets a Shock — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Despite all appearances, it is in fact no day at the beach for the BAU team in this first look at a 2018 episode of Criminal Minds.

In the CBS drama’s first episode back from the holiday break, titled “Submerged” and airing Wednesday, Jan. 3, the BAU launches a search for an UnSub with a puzzling past when a series of backyard pool homicides are reported in California.

In the photos above and below, you can see that the investigation leads the team to a lakefront, where a series of surprises await them — including Daniel getting shot, immediately after which he witnesses the UnSub committing… well, a devastating act.

In the same episode, Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) guest-stars as Sheriff Clifford.

Once again, Criminal Minds resumes Season 13 on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c.

