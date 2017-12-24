Fuller House Season 3B: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Fuller House went to some wild places in the back half of its third season — and I’m not just talking about Japan.

Granted, quite a few slides in our seasonal “best moments” gallery are from the Tanners’ trip to Tokyo, which was so full of insanity that I didn’t even include the time C.J.’s wedding dress was eaten by a talking toilet. (We’ll call that one an honorable mention.)

Among the questions I pose in my look back at Season 3B: How did Gia get pregnant by walking through a Chili’s? Is Steve a little too into feet? And was Vicky, who appeared briefly in the finale, this season’s undisputed MVP?

It goes without saying that this list has a few spoilers in it, but then again, you’ve already been spoiled just by reading this intro. (Sorry ’bout it!)

