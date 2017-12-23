NCIS: How Cozy Will Bishop/Torres Get While Undercover? — 2018 FIRST LOOK

It’s shades of NCIS Season 3, Episode 8 when Agents Bishop and Torres go undercover as a couple — and TVLine has an exclusive first look at just how close the two get while doing so.

PHOTOS Get 2018 First Looks From NCIS: Los Angeles, Scorpion, MacGyver and Many Other Shows

In the CBS drama’s first episode of 2018 — titled “High Tide” and airing Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8/7 — Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama in his best Jughead Jones sherpa jacket) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) pose as a criminal couple available for hire, as part of a sting operation tracking illegal drug-running out of the Norfolk civilian marina.

Will the not-unattractive twosome be able to keep things strictly professional while posting as lovebirds? Or will their act “escalate” to evoke a fraction of the frothy goodness as when Tony and Ziva passed themselves off as a married assassins (in the aforementioned “Under Covers” episode)? Check out the photos above and below and get in your best guess.

Want scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.