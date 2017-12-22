January TV Calendar: 130+ Premiere Dates, Returns, Finales and More

What are your plans for the holiday break? Because looking at the TV on tap for January, you’d be well advised to use any downtime to clear out your DVR.

Working from a slab of locally sourced wood, TVLine has hand-carved this calendar of return dates (This Is Us! The Good Doctor! Arrow!), season premieres (The X-Files! The Detour! The Magicians!) and series debuts (Black Lightning! A new American Crime Story!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including Nashville‘s swan song and Major Crimes’ very final case).

Here is that round-up of January dates, plus a cursory peek ahead at February and March. (Remember: Elementary, Timeless, Gotham and several others remain TBD.) Season and series premieres are in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.