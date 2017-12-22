Surprise! Dave Chappelle Releasing Two New Netflix Specials on NYE

Dave Chappelle will be ringing in the new year with not one, but two new Netflix comedy specials.

In addition to the previously announced Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, the streamer has revealed that a second stand-up set, Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation, will be released on Sunday, Dec. 31 aka New Year’s Eve. This marks the comedian’s third and fourth specials for Netflix in just nine months, following the March 21 release of The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits.

Chappelle’s deal with Netflix, first reported back in November 2016, indicated that the comedian would release just three new specials. As such, in the newly released trailer for Equanimity, Chappelle teases that he’s going to “make American wait again” for another release — but seconds later, a surprise fourth special is revealed.

Equanimity was filmed back in September at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C., while The Bird Revelation was recorded in November at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Press PLAY on the video above to get a taste of both specials, then tell us if you’ll be spending New Year’s with Dave Chappelle.