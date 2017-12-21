2017 in Review: TV Stars We Said Goodbye to This Year

It wouldn’t be the end of the year at TVLine if we didn’t take a moment to look back on all of the small-screen stars we’ve lost in the last 12 months.

The year saw the deaths of some household names, people like comedy legend Mary Tyler Moore, Big Love patriarch Bill Paxton, Fox News Channel mastermind Roger Ailes and Benson himself Robert Guillaume. Other losses may have been less high-profile, but were no less keenly felt by fans — Mannix‘s Mike Connors, Perry Mason‘s Barbara Hale, Battlestar Galactica‘s Richard Hatch, Last Comic Standing‘s Ralphie May and All My Children‘s Mark La Mura, to name a few.

So let’s think back on all the TV people who left us in 2017. Take a look through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our remembrances, and then come back and hit the comments to share your own fond memories of all the great stars we lost this year.