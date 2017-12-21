Ratings: Survivor Finale Steady for a Third Straight Season

The conclusion of Survivor Season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,” averaged 8.74 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating on Wednesday night (through 10 pm), steady versus both its year-ago (9.1 mil/1.9) and May (8.5 mil/1.9) finales.

The reunion show, which started late (at 10:30) due to torch ceremony overrun, did 6 mil and a 1.2, down a tick from the past two.

In a TVLine poll, 70 percent agreed with the Season 35 outcome.

Following the 30th running of The Amazing Race (starting Wednesday, Jan. 3) and a celebrity edition of Big Brother (premiering Wednesday, Feb. 7), Survivor: Ghost Island aka Season 36 (watch a promo here) will launch on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm (with a two-hour opener).

