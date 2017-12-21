Mark Schwahn Fired From The Royals After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

After being suspended from E!’s The Royals over allegations of sexual harassment, creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn has officially been given the boot.

The decision — made jointly by the network and Lionsgate, which produces the drama — was announced Thursday, our sister site Deadline reports, following an investigation into Schwahn’s inappropriate behavior.

“We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals,” reads Lionsgate’s statement. “The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.” (The show’s future beyond Season 4 remains uncertain.)

Twenty-five women from The Royals, ranging from crew members to star Alexandra Park, released a statement condemning Schwahn’s behavior last month. Elizabeth Hurley, who plays Queen Helena on the primetime soap, released a separate statement in which she claimed to have no knowledge of wrongdoing on his part. “Yes, he flirts and tells risqué jokes, but so do I,” she wrote. “To hear that there was more than this is a shocking surprise.”

The letter from The Royals‘ cast and crew came after a group of women from Schwahn’s previous series, The WB/CW’s One Tree Hill, released a similar statement about the creator’s behavior on that set.