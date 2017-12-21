Graves Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Graves has been officially buried.

EPIX has cancelled the Nick Nolte comedy after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. Its Season 2 finale — which will now have to double as a series finale — aired on Dec. 10.

Graves — which starred Nolte as former two-term U.S. president Richard Graves, a role for which he was nominated at last year’s Golden Globes — was one of EPIX’s first-ever original series, premiering alongside the espionage drama Berlin Station in 2016. The cast also included Sela Ward (House), Skylar Astin (Ground Floor) and Chris Lowell (GLOW).

With Graves out of the picture, EPIX is left with just two original scripted offerings: Get Shorty (which was recently renewed for Season 2) and the aforementioned Berlin Station (which has already been picked up for Season 3).

