Ratings: The Voice Ticks Up From Last Season's All-Time Finale Lows

NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday night closed Season 13 with 10.8 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, rising 10 and 18 percent week to week.

Versus May’s Season 12 finale, which marked all-time lows, the coronation ceremony was up 15 percent and a tenth. Year over year, however, the finale was down 11 and 20 percent. TVLine readers gave [Spoiler]’s big win an average grade of “B-.”

Opening the Peacock’s lineup, a Voice recap special placed second for the night with 7.9 mil/1.4.

Among the night’s fresh fare, ABC’s The Year: 2017 did 3.8 mil/0.8, while CBS’ Josh Groban special did 5.1 mil/0.6.