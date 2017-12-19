Ratings: Ellen's Games a Big Winner for NBC, Man With a Plan Hits Series Low

Monday night’s Ellen’s Game of Games preview drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating leading out of The Voice, giving NBC its best non-sports demo number in the time slot since a Nov. 7, 2016 SNL election special, and the biggest audience in almost 10 months.

The Voice itself did 10.9 mil and a 2.0, rising a tenth in the demo week-to-week to match last season’s performance finale (9.7 mil/2.0).

Over on CBS, Man With a Plan (5.5 mil/0.9) and Superior Donuts (5 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, respectively hitting and tying series lows. Kevin Can Wait (6.2 mil/1.1) and 9JKL (4.3 mil/0.7) were steady, while Scorpion (5.3 mil/0.8) ticked down.

Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight (4.6 mil/1.0) is currently up a tenth, while ABC News’ Year in Memoriam special did 5.2 mil/0.9.

