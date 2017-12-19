What's On Your TV Wish List for 2018?

The new year is less than two weeks away, but it’s not too late to request some special TV gifts from the Powers That Be.

TVLine wants to know what’s on your wish list for 2018, and here’s how to tell us: Email your No. 1 most pressing small-screen hope WITH THE SUBJECT LINE “TV WISH LIST” to feedback@tvline.com or use the Contact Us page.

Have you been dreaming of a “happily ever after” for a certain ‘ship? Is there a bubble show that you hope makes the renewal cut? Or perhaps there’s an old series you’d love to see revived? We want to hear your most urgent request for 2018!

If you’ve got a singular, No. 1 dream for the television new year, share it with us. For example: “I wish for Sandra Oh to return to Grey’s Anatomy, even if it’s just for one episode. Meredith needs some BFF time!” But please, just one (1) submission per reader. We’re not a wish-granting factory, after all.

Comments have been turned off, so follow the instructions above to submit your wish, and we’ll gather them in a holiday gallery.