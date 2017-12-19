Narcos Season 4 Casts Michael Peña and Diego Luna, Reveals Mexico Setting

Michael Peña (Crash) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) are set to star in Season 4 of Narcos, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Production on the new season, to be set in Mexico and eyed for a 2018 release date, recently got underway in Mexico City. No further details were revealed. Season 3 of the drug-trafficking drama, which followed the aftermath of Pablo Escobar’s death, premiered in September.

Peña’s previous small-screen credits include Fox’s Gracepoint, Eastbound & Down and The Shield.