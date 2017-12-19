Lord of the Rings: Sir Ian McKellen Hints at Reprising Gandalf for Amazon Series

Amazon shall not pass… on bringing Sir Ian McKellen to its Lord of the Rings series.

McKellen, who portrayed wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, recently hinted that he’d like to reprise the role for Amazon’s forthcoming adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.

RELATEDAmazon Passes on Pilots Starring Bridget Everett and Glenn Close

In a radio interview with McKellen, British host Graham Norton asked the actor if he finds it “annoying that there’s going to be another Gandalf in town,” prompting McKellen to ask, “What do you mean, ‘another Gandalf’?”

Upon being asked if he’ll return to Middle-earth after all, McKellen said he hasn’t signed on to the series “because I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting someone else is going to play it?” (He cheekily added that, at 78, he is not too old to play a 7,000-year-old character.)

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings project, which received a multi-season commitment in November, will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring, with potential for an additional spinoff series.

Would you like to see McKellen return as Gandalf? Or would another actor work for a Rings TV series? Drop a comment below with your thoughts!