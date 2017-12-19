Jesus Christ Superstar: John Legend to Play Jesus in NBC's Live Musical

John Legend is the answer to NBC’s prayers: The Grammy winner will star as Jesus in the network’s live Easter production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

“We’re all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera, which debuted on Broadway in 1971, chronicles the events of the last week of Jesus’ life. Rocker Alice Cooper will co-star as King Herod.

NBC’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live! will air Easter Sunday, April 1. Your thoughts on Legend’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.