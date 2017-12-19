Homeland: James D'Arcy to Play Agent From Carrie's Past in Season 7

For her latest mission, Carrie Matheson is getting a key assist from Agent Carter’s trusty ally.

James D’Arcy — who co-starred as Edwin Jarvis, sidekick to Hayley Atwell’s SSR agent, on the late ABC series — is joining Homeland in a recurring role, EW.com reports. The actor will play a cocksure former special ops agent who went to The Farm with Claire Danes ex-CIA agent.

As previously reported, Homeland Season 7 pits Carrie against President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), whose assassination attempt at the end of Season 6 led to the arrest of 200 members of the intelligence community, including Saul (Mandy Patinkin). As the new season begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

Carrie’s “righteous indignation” that Keane and her administration “are systematically abusing power, ignoring the rule of law, and permanently damaging our democratic institutions” will be the engine driving Carrie throughout much of the season, showrunner Alex Gansa recently teased to TVLine.

Homeland returns on Feb. 11