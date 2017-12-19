Peak TV Treasure: truTV's At Home With Amy Sedaris

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS

NETWORK | truTV

CREATED BY | Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10 (and the season finale airs tonight at 10:30/9:30c)

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | Somewhere betwixt Martha Stewart Living and Pee-wee’s Playhouse lives this criminally under-appreciated gem, in which Sedaris welcomes viewers into her house for lessons on homemaking and hospitality. Each “very special” episode focuses on a specific type of at-home celebration, from entertaining on a fixed income (“I’m over budget, which is strange, because the raccoon who keeps the books never mentioned there was ever a problem”) to consoling a friend in mourning. (“The truth is, you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting someone who is grieving — especially if they were the owner of that cat.”)

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Brilliant nonsense. Despite the hostess’ best efforts, every episode inevitably spirals into madness. For example, the “Holidays” episode is supposed to feature the musical stylings of Neil Patrick Harris, but the Broadway treasure finds himself stabbed to death by a cursed nutcracker doll before crooning a single note. And the aforementioned “Grieving” episode takes a dark turn of its own when Sedaris discovers the deceased corpse of her beloved goldfish.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | The guest stars on this show are insane. Justin Theroux as a tap-dancing astronaut? Christopher Meloni as a sexy park ranger? Stephen Colbert and Jane Krakowski as… themselves? It’s an embarrassment of talent, really.

IS IT COMING BACK? | If anyone has been listening to my prayers, yes.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All aired episodes are available on truTV.com if you log in using your cable provider.

