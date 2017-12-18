Amazon Passes on Pilots Starring Bridget Everett and Glenn Close

Amazon is batting 0-3 with its 2017 comedy pilots: The streamer has passed on its entire half-hour pilot slate, including Glenn Close’s Sea Oak, Bridget Everett’s Love You More and Diarra Kilpatrick’s The Climb.

As noted by Deadline, which first reported the news of the trio’s demise, the quasi-canecllations come just weeks after the male execs who greenlit them, Amazon Studios boss Roy Price and his No. 2, head of comedy and drama development Joe Lewis, left their posts in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Amazon has yet to decide whether to renew rookie comedies One Mississippi and I Love Dick.

Sea Oak found Close playing a working-class woman who dies tragically in a home invasion and comes back from the dead determined to get the life she never had; Love You More starred Patti Cake$‘ Everett as a counselor working at an independent living residence for young adults with Down syndrome; and The Climb, created by and starring Kilpatrick, followed an office assistant seeking an extraordinary life via Internet fame.