Ratings: Ten Days Down 25% in Move to Saturday, Trails CBS and NBC Reruns

ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley christened its new Saturday home/commenced its Season 1 burn-off with 1.53 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, expectedly down 30 and 25 percent from its final Sunday telecast.

Those numbers in and of themselves would have marked broadcast lows for Saturday night in both measures, trailing even scripted reruns on both CBS and NBC. But a second episode of Ten Days at 10 o’clock slipped further, to 1.38 mil/0.2.

Ten Days will air Episodes 7 and 8 over the next two Saturdays, then wrap its run with another double header on Jan. 6.

CBS’ 48 Hours rerun led Saturday night in total audience with 3.9 million total viewers and tied NBC’s Dateline encore and Fox’s UFC Fight Night for the demo win with a 0.6 rating.