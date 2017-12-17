Is the NCIS: Los Angeles Team Ready to Rescue Hetty? — 2018 FIRST LOOK

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Hetty Lange can get as good as she gives — but the badass looks to be about d-o-n-e with her involuntarily extended Vietnam visit, as seen in these exclusive photos from an early 2018 episode of the CBS drama.

In the second episode of the new year, airing Sunday, Jan. 14 and titled “Cac Tu Nhan,” the team back home will uncover a clue that Hetty (played by Linda Hunt) left them regarding her whereabouts. This will (at long last) launch a rescue mission with Callen, Sam, Kensi and Deeks traveling to Vietnam to try and locate their much-missed boss.

But will they find her in time…?

The same episode also marks the return of guest stars Carl Lumbly and John M. Jackson, playing Hetty’s longtime pals Rear Admiral Albert Jethro “A.J.” Chegwidden and Captain Charles Langston.

NCIS: LA airs its fall finale tonight at 9:30/8:30c, then resumes Season 9 on Sunday, Jan. 7. (Want more scoop? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!)