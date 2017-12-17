New Girl: J.B. Smoove Set to Play Winston's Father in Final Season

Indulge your enthusiasm, New Girl fans: Winston’s father has been found, and he looks a lot like actor-comedian J.B. Smoove.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Curb Your Enthusiasm vet is set to play the estranged father of Lamorne Morris’ character in the Fox comedy’s upcoming seventh and final season. Not so coincidentally, the episode featuring the anticipated father-son reunion will be directed by Morris himself.

As longtime New Girl acolytes know, Winston’s father abandoned him at an early age; Nick’s dad essentially stepped in to serve as Winston’s unofficial pop. (Winston’s mom, as portrayed by Amen‘s Anna Maria Horsford, has appeared in two previous episodes.)

New Girl’s eight-episode farewell season will bow on Fox in winter/spring.