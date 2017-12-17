Did The Ranch Just Give Itself a Way to Write Danny Masterson Out?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Ranch Part 4 finale. Just starting your binge? Circle on back to our premiere recap by clicking here.

Intentional or not, The Ranch‘s latest cliffhanger gives the show a pretty easy way to get rid of Danny Masterson’s Rooster. ICYMI: The actor was fired by Netflix on Dec. 5 following multiple accusations of rape, with the streamer announcing that his character would be written out of the show towards the end of Part 5, set to debut in 2018.

In the Part 4 finale, “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” Beau tells Colt that he’s changed his mind about buying the Peterson ranch. When all hope seems lost, Jerry reveals that Rooster has power of attorney, and can act on behalf of their father in regard to all financial and legal matters. Rooster is worried about going behind his dad’s back, but ultimately signs off on the purchase.

As you’ll recall, Colt and Rooster were counting on the pipeline money to come through after spending all the family’s savings to acquire the Peterson ranch. Unfortunately for them, the deal is called off at the last minute, thus putting the family in financial ruin. It’s all but certain that Beau will blow up at the boys once he and Maggie discover what they’ve done. He’s also likely to place most of the blame on Rooster for going along with Colt’s plan and abusing his power of attorney. Heck, it’d be totally in character should Mr. Bennett decide to cut Rooster out of the family — and if that’s not enough of a reason to skip town, then perhaps he’ll leave with new girlfriend Jen (recurring guest star Maggie Lawson). After all, now that the pipeline deal’s been squashed, she has no good reason to stay in Garrison and not return home.

The future is also bleak for Colt and Abby. As we discovered in Episode 9, Abby got the teaching job in Denver — and her fiancé is not happy. Even worse, the gig starts immediately. Colt makes clear that he doesn’t think a long-distance relationship can work, then his bride-to-be packs a bag and leaves without saying goodbye. Suffice it to say, their walk down the aisle is likely to be postponed. (So much for getting married on John Elway’s birthday!)

All of the above is going to have Beau seeing red, despite the fact that he’s in no position to increase his blood pressure following a sudden heart attack in Episode 8. In the wake of his medical scare, the Bennett family patriarch agrees to let ex-wife Maggie take him for an angiogram in Grand Junction, which explains why he wasn’t around to put the kibosh on Rooster and Colt’s acquisition of the Peterson ranch.

What did you think of The Ranch finale? Do you expect the family’s financial turmoil will play a hand in Rooster’s Part 5 departure? Scroll down to grade the episode, then hit the comments with your theories.