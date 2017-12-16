2017 in Review: 'Spicey' SNL, Kimmel's Crusade, Seth vs. Kellyanne, Motown Things and More Late-Night Highlights

A Stranger Things Motown medley, a Riverdale parody and a Daily Show reunion represented just a few of our favorite moments from the year in late-night TV.

TVLine’s picks for the 20 best clips — from Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live and others — also include Conan O’Brien’s awkward car ride with Tom Cruise and a Donald Trump impersonator that runs circles around SNL‘s Alec Baldwin.

In an effort to acknowledge late-night’s ability to make us laugh and think, the following selection encompasses both political and apolitical bits. In other words, you’re bound to find something you like, whether your 11:30 pm host of choice is Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Fallon.

Flip through the gallery on the right (or click here for direct access), then weigh in below and let us know which clips (and which late-night programs overall) you enjoyed most in 2017.

Coming up soon, as TVLine’s Year in Review starts to wind down: Quotes of the Year, Best Reunions, the Dumbest Things TV Did and more!