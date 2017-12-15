Ratings: Thursday Night Football Eyes Season Lows as Big Bang Tops Night

NBC’s coverage of the Thursday Night Football match-up between the Colts and Broncos drew 8 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, dropping sharply from last week’s fast nationals to mark season lows.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory fall finale led all of broadcast-TV with 13.6 mil and a 2.6, ticking down week-to-week. Young Sheldon (11.6 mil/2.0) slipped two tenths to match its series low, while Mom (8.7 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.6 mil/1.1) were steady. SWAT (6.4 mil/1.0) rose a tenth.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Olaf’s Frozen Adventure did 5.7 mil/1.4. The last-minute swap-in of Christmas Light Fight reruns averaged 3 mil/0.7 versus Great American Baking Show’s most recent 3.8 mil/0.8.

FOX | Showtime at the Apollo‘s Christmas special (3.2 mil/0.7) and Taraji’s White Hot Holidays (2.8 mil/0.7) were down four and two tenths from last year.

THE CW | Jingle Ball coverage (1.2 mil/0.4) matched last year.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.