2017 in Review: Saddest Cancellation, Guiltiest Pleasures, Underrated Actors, Biggest Disappointments and More

As 2017 nears its merciful conclusion, so too does TVLine’s list of year-end retrospectives — which means it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty.

Having already rehashed the best dramas, best comedies, worst shows, shocking deaths and wild plot twists, it’s time for the first half of our year-end Best/Worst/Most round-up, in which we highlight underrated performances, admit to our guilty pleasures and applaud new additions to our favorite shows.

And at the risk of ending up on Santa’s naughty list (he knows when you’re awake!), we’re not just here to play nice. We take quite a few shows, stars and moments to task, including a wonky CGI moment involving the Clintons (sort of) and the one new character we could really do without.

Browse our Best/Worst/Most round-up gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the year that was. (And be sure to check back tomorrow for part two!)