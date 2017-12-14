RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moves to Thursdays in 2018 — Watch Promo

VH1 is looking to make 2018 a happy Ru year.

The third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — in which eight former Drag Race contestants return for a second shot at glory — will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8/7c with a special 90-minute opener. (That’s right, folks, it’s moving to Thursdays.)

Says creator/host RuPaul, “The rumors are 100 percent true, baby. The All Stars three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world.”

As previously announced, the queens competing this season will be: Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel. According to our poll, 37 percent of TVLine readers are rooting for Trixie, followed by BenDaLeCreme (14 percent) and Shangela (11 percent).

Watch the extended promo for Season 3 below, then drop a comment: To which queen do you pledge your allegiance?