Ratings: Designated Survivor Eyes Uptick, Empire Rises to Win Night

ABC’s Designated Survivor entered the holiday break with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, rising 13 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows. The sophomore drama also drew its biggest audience since Oct. 11.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.6) and American Housewife (4.8 mil/1.3) each rose a tenth, while Speechless (4.6 mil/1.1) and Modern Family (5.9 mil/1.7) were steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (8.7 mil/1.7) ticked down.

FOX | Empire (6 mil/1.9) and Star (4.2 mil/1.3) each rose a tenth in the demo, with the former edging out Survivor to win the night.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.4 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (720K/0.2) were flat.

NBC | That highly entertaining Golden Globes retrospective did 4.4 mil and a 0.8 leading out of a Wall rerun.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.