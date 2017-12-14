Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for Season 10 at HBO

Well that was pretty, pretty, pretty fast.

HBO on Thursday announced that it has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for a 10th season. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Season 9 finale.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” Casey Bloys, President of HBO programming, said in a statement. Added Larry David, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

All things considered, the Curb pick-up came relatively quick. The eighth season of the HBO comedy ended all the way back in September 2011; a Season 9 renewal wouldn’t come for another five years.

Production on Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 is set to commence in Spring 2018.

Are you looking forward to another season of Curb? Surprised it’s even happening in the first place? Drop a comment below.