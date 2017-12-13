Dynasty Video: A Tense Family Reunion Threatens Cristal's Happy Holiday

If you think “Christmas with the Carringtons” sounds like a quaint made-for-TV movie, you’ll be very surprised by this week’s Dynasty.

Sammy Jo’s mother Iris finally arrives in the United States during Wednesday’s fall finale (The CW, 9/8c), but her behavior in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek might surprise you. More specifically, she isn’t nearly the monster Cristal has made her out to be — unless concealing one’s true intentions runs in their family. (Which, you know, it does.)

Of course, Dynasty‘s most dramatic entrance is still to come; The CW recently announced that Desperate Housewives‘ Nicollette Sheridan will play Alexis Carrington, Blake’s ex-wife and the mother of Steven and Fallon. She’s expected to make her first appearance sometime in 2018.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.