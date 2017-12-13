The expansion of the Riverdale Cinematic Universe has officially begun, with KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse all appearing in character during the Tonight Show sendup Peanuts.

The spot-on parody puts Jimmy Fallon’s Charlie Brown at the center of the action, with the central mystery involving the murder of Linus Van Pelt (#SecurityBlanketFail). Like Archie, Charlie Brown’s also got a thing going with his teacher Miss Othmar, and is inspired to write a song after learning that his friend has died. Steve Higgins and Questlove co-star as Pig-Pen and Franklin.

The cast of the CW drama turns up towards the end of the spoof, walking past the school gym just in time to see the Peanuts gang cut loose on the dance floor.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your review of Fallon’s Riverdale parody below.